Orlando Magic Face Dilemma Going Into NBA Draft Season
The Orlando Magic won't be participating in the NBA Draft Lottery this year, but they have two picks in the back half of the first round, beginning at No. 16 overall.
The Magic are in a unique position, because they can't quite afford to develop two more rookies on a roster as they look to contend.
"Orlando is still in a fortuitous position because it hasn’t put its draft capital in play," The Athletic insider John Hollinger wrote.
"The Magic have two first-rounders in 2025 and don’t need any more developmental players. Orlando also has a surplus of future second-rounders and a 2026 pick that has added trade value since it is swappable with the lesser of Phoenix’s or Washington’s if it lands outside the top eight. On draft night, the Magic could theoretically put all six firsts in play. (They won’t, almost certainly, but I’m just saying …)
"Nonetheless, it seems like the time is ripe for change on the roster. My intel is that Orlando still has a high degree of belief in its last two first-round prospects, [Anthony] Black and [Tristan] da Silva, but it might thin the rest of the prospect herd and bring in a few more veterans. After all, solving the shooting and playmaking questions and getting the right mix around [Paolo] Banchero and [Franz] Wagner are critical to answering the next question: Exactly how far can those two take them?"
The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.