ESPN NBA Insider Predicts Roster Cuts For Orlando Magic
It has been more than two weeks since Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic were eliminated in the playoffs. The early stages of the offseason have been filled with speculation about what the Magic will do with the impending draft and free agency period. Recently, ESPN NBA Insider Bobby Marks wrote a guide detailing the Magic's priorities in the summer. High on the list is finances.
"Keeping this roster intact will be expensive. With the first years of Franz Wagner's and Suggs' extensions set to begin, the Magic project to be over the luxury tax by $19 million, over the first apron by $11 million and just $1 million short of the second apron," Marks wrote.
Moreover, Banchero is eligible for a rookie max contract extension exceeding $245 million. With the price of Orlando's key players rising, it will be time to decide which role players stay and which ones go.
"The finances next season will require Orlando to create a pecking order on what player has the most value to the roster and who is expendable. For example, Moritz Wagner was their fourth-leading scorer and looked to be in the running as a NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate before suffering a knee injury in December," Marks wrote. "Is exercising his $11 million team option and then exploring trade suitors for Jonathan Isaac or Goga Bitadze a more logical option? Isaac is owed $15 million next season and Bitadze $8.3 million."
"Or do the development of Anthony Black, a healthy Suggs and the possibility of drafting a guard with one of their two first-round picks make Harris the odd man out? Harris has a $7.5 million team option and averaged 1.4 points per game in the first round," he added.
Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Has Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Were Close To Trade Deadline Deal
NBA Great Believes Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Could Be Today's Steph Curry