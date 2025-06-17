Desmond Bane Reveals Orlando Magic As Top Destination Prior To Trade
The Orlando Magic on Thursday held an introductory press conference for newly acquired shooting guard Desmond Bane. While fielding questions, Bane indicated the interest with Orlando was mutual by revealing the organization as a top trade destination.
“I mean, I was talking with my agent prior to everything going down after the season ended, and, you know, if there was ever any chance I get traded, like, where’s some of the spots you want to go?,” Bane said. "I mean, I promise you, Orlando was right at the top of the list, so it’s a perfect fit.”
Bane, 26, was dealt to the Magic on Sunday in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four unprotected first-round picks. Bane’s introduction also included a photo shoot in the white pinstripe jerseys debuting next season.
The acquisition of Bane creates a pairing with Jalen Suggs which has the chance to become one of the best two-way backcourts in the NBA. A 41 percent 3-point shooter, Bane provides a much-needed spark for a team ranking at the bottom of the league in perimeter shooting.
Meanwhile, Suggs has established himself as one of the elite guard defenders. Prior to a season-ending knee injury, Suggs was averaging career-highs in points and steals.
Bane is also an elite shooter when coming out of off-ball screens. In 140 attempts, Bane knocked down a scorching 60.9 percent. As a result, he ranks third among 62 players who took at least 100 of these shots.
