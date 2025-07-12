Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Reveals Next Step For Tristan da Silva
The NBA Summer League has begun for the Orlando Magic. Now, coach Jamahl Mosley and others in the organization get a firsthand look at rookie talents like Jase Richardson and Noah Penda. They also get to watch Tristan da Silva, who played a key role for the Magic last season.
da Silva is the only returning player from last season's Summer League roster. In a season full of injuries for Orlando, da Silva stepped up in a big way during his rookie year. Now, Mosley is expecting the same result.
"His ability to step up and play this year is going to be big for us," Mosley told NBA Today after Orlando's loss against the Sacramento Kings. "His length, his size, his basketball IQ."
In 28 minutes against the Kings, da Silva led his team with 19 points while shooting 8 of 15 with seven rebounds and five assists.
A product of Colorado, the Magic selected da Silva with the 18th pick in the 2024 draft. Immediately, the organization relied on him to contribute after various injuries began to mount.
Da Silva answered the call, making 38 starts across 74 games while averaging 7.2 points. He logged 19 double-digit scoring efforts, three of which he scored 20 or more points.
Now, with an upgraded roster and health intact, da Silva can return to a bench role while continuing to provide quality minutes behind Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
