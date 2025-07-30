Magic Forward Listed As Most Untouchable Player
Paolo Banchero’s impact for the Orlando Magic has been undeniable. Nevertheless, sometimes the obvious needs to be stated for those who may think otherwise. Recently, Bleacher Report made it clear how untouchable Banchero really is.
“The Magic may have just forked over a fortune of assets to acquire Desmond Bane, but he's not in this conversation. The same goes for recent top-six picks Jalen Suggs (No. 5 in 2021) and Anthony Black (No. 6 in 2023).”
“Now, this is a head-to-head bout between Banchero and Franz Wagner, either of whom could go a long way toward supporting the construction of an expansion roster. While Wagner has generally posted better advanced metrics, Banchero is an easy eye-test winner, and he arguably possesses more superstar-caliber traits.”
In three seasons with Orlando, Banchero has more than demonstrated why he’s worthy of the five-year max contract he recently signed. He’s been a Rookie of the Year, an All-Star and one of the league’s best young players overall. The 22-year-old has averaged 22.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for his career, including a career-high 25.9 points and 7.5 rebounds last season.
Despite missing 36 games last season due to a right oblique tear, Banchero managed to score 30-plus points in 51 games across the regular season and playoffs. In Orlando’s first-round loss to the Boston Celtics, Banchero elevated his scoring average to 29.4 points while shooting a scorching 44.4 percent from deep.
Without Banchero, Orlando has proven to be a decent team. However, he elevates them into contention.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Former Magic Player Passes Steph Curry in GOAT Debate
Orlando Magic Hall Of Famer Lands On Elite List
Ex-Orlando Magic Player Ahead Of Kevin Durant On Prestigious Top 25 List