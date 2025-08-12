Magic Guard Ranks Just Behind Stephen Curry In NBA 2K26’s Three-Point List
The Orlando Magic entered the offseason with a glaring need to improve their offense. After finishing last in three-point percentage and assists, they knew improvement was essential to contend for a championship with their young core. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman went all-in, acquiring elite perimeter shooter Desmond Bane in exchange for a significant haul of future draft capital. Bane, a career 41-percent shooter from deep, gives the Magic a much-needed scoring boost and creates more space for the entire offense.
With September nearing, the sports gaming community is gearing up for NBA 2K26. As part of its promo cycle, NBA 2K has been rolling out content and stat reveals. Most recently, Desmond Bane earned recognition as one of the league’s top perimeter threats, receiving an 88 three-point rating on a 99-point scale. He ranked fourth behind Stephen Curry (99), Kevin Durant (91) and Klay Thompson (89).
"Elite from long range," the game wrote. "Here are your Top 10 shooters from beyond the arc in NBA2K26."
Bane earned the ranking after averaging 19.2 points while shooting 39.2 percent from beyond the arc last season. Compared to the year prior, his rating could have seen a slight bump. In 2023-24, he posted a career-low 38.1 percent from deep but averaged a career-best 23.7 points, still earning an 88 rating with an A-plus grade in NBA 2K25.
"Desmond Bane is a Top 5 3pt shooter in 2K26"
Despite the high rating, Bane’s offensive impact will go beyond being a spot-up threat from the corner. He enters a system where he’s expected to take on significant ball-handling and floor-general duties when Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner are off the floor.
The Orlando Magic are preparing for a pivotal season as they aim to leap into true contention after first-round playoff exits in back-to-back years. While the team has made offensive upgrades in the past, including signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, trading for elite two-way guard Desmond Bane marks their most significant acquisition in recent history.
FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Orlando Magic’s win total at 50.5. On a recent episode of the All NBA Podcast, ESPN analyst Tim Legler hesitantly took the over, citing the addition of Bane and his impact on the starting lineup.
"I'm going to take the over," Legler said. "They made it hard. This number made it hard for me, if that number were like 47 or 48, I would have been a lot more comfortable. You're definitely predicting they win more than 50 games. I know they won 41 a year ago, and they had long periods of time without their two best players, and they added Desmond Bane. Maybe that does add up to an additional 10 wins minimum, I'm going to take it, I'm going to buy into that. I'm not super confident they're north of 50. But when you look at some of the question marks of these top teams in the east that have been mainstays, and what they're dealing with, why not? Somebody is going to grab some space in the East. And Orlando, to me, and Detroit are the two teams I look at more than any."
