NBA Insider Casts Serious Doubt On Magic's Title Hopes
After consecutive first-round postseason exits, the Orlando Magic are aiming to seize control of the Eastern Conference. The organization’s offseason moves demonstrate its seriousness about contending, but the cost of the roster may prove to be an issue sooner rather than later.
Recently, ESPN NBA insider Tim Bontemps questioned Orlando’s championship window.
“The team that I am fascinated about moving forward — and I’m not sure how big their window actually is — is Orlando,” Bontemps said on The Hoop Collective. “The Orlando Magic are insanely expensive already; they are below the first apron this year. However, with just eight players under contract next year, they’re already over $6 million over the second apron.”
Orlando’s projected salary for this season is $188 million, putting it just over the $187.8 million tax threshold. The first apron is set at $195.9 million.
“When they fill out their roster, you’re talking about a team that does not pay the tax that often could be $40 million over the tax; $45 million over the tax, could be $50 million over the tax,” Bontemps said. “I don’t think that’s a very long-term viable strategy in Orlando.”
Bontemps applauds the moves and believes in the Magic’s ability to compete, but he questions how much ownership is willing to spend.
“They just went all in on Desmond Bane. I love the fit of Desmond Bane in Orlando. Let’s see if Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero can take steps forward, shooting-wise, and let’s see if Jalen Suggs can stay healthy. That core four, if they’re on the court, could be right up there with Cleveland and right up there with the Knicks in the East for sure.”
“But is that ownership group going to spend $40, $50 million over the tax for a four-year window? I’m not sure about that.”
Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane will make over $110 million next season, which concerns ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.
“They’re in decent shape today,” Windhorst said. “But between Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs, they’re making over 70 percent of the cap.”
“You have 70 percent of your cap tied up in three guys,” Windhorst added. “Don’t get me wrong, they’re good players.”
The Magic will face an even greater challenge when Banchero’s max extension goes into effect next season. For now, Orlando has to make the most of its championship aspirations.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Ex-NBA Executive Slams Magic For Paolo Banchero Decision
Former Magic Player Passes Steph Curry in GOAT Debate