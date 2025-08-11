Orlando Magic Ridiculously Snubbed In Latest Offseason Rankings
When Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said the organization is entering a “win-now” mentality, he meant it.
The Magic’s front office took an ultra-aggressive approach to the summer following an underwhelming campaign marred by injuries. They understood the weaknesses the team had and brought in the talent to remedy their problems. However, Orlando isn’t earning recognition for its offseason transactions.
Recently, Bleacher Report released a list of five teams that “Quietly Crushed the 2025 Offseason.” The Magic were nowhere to be found.
The list included two rebuilding franchises, the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards. No disrespect to either, but their off seasons don’t move the needle on the same level as Orlando. Both organizations are likely to remain in their respective rebuilds, unless a Cinderella story breakout season occurs.
A deep playoff run has alluded the Magic for years, but the last two seasons demonstrate the competitiveness and potential of their pieces. Now, the team’s glaring weaknesses are going to be addressed by the acquisitions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. With a weakened Eastern Conference, the Magic have positioned themselves to seize control.
Bane is a career 41 percent 3-point shooter, which will be a welcome addition after Orlando finished last season with the worst 3-point offense in the league. Bane has also averaged 17.8 points during his five-year career, with two seasons averaging over 20 points. The team's 28th-ranked scoring offense will certainly improve with him on the floor.
In Jones, the Magic add a player with the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA. The roster lacked a true point guard last season, and now it has one. Jalen Suggs’s offensive game is ascending, but he is better suited as a shooting guard and not a primary ball-handler. The shaky health of Suggs is also something to consider, especially as he continues to recover from knee surgery.
The front office also rewarded Paolo Banchero with a five-year rookie max extension, locking in their franchise cornerstone for years to come. The additions of Bane and Suggs free up opportunities for Banchero and All-Star-caliber forward Franz Wagner to shine in different ways.
Orlando’s roster is expensive, which may be why it was snubbed from Bleacher Report’s list. However, the organization addressed all its crucial needs while upgrading enough to embark on a deep postseason run.
