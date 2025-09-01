Magic Icon Tracy McGrady Cracks The Top 10 In Legendary List
The Orlando Magic have seen their share of stars in their short history, but few scorers matched Tracy McGrady’s brilliance. Before becoming a household name, McGrady played a background role with the Toronto Raptors. In the 2000 free agency period, he hit the market seeking a bigger role and Orlando seized the chance. Just a few years removed from their Finals run with Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway, the Magic looked to maintain relevance. They found their answer in McGrady, who blossomed into a perennial MVP candidate and cemented himself as an Orlando icon.
The Magic took a major gamble signing McGrady to a seven-year, $92.8 million deal after he finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting, averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. While his numbers weren’t yet superstar level, Orlando bet on his potential and looked to build a contender around the rising star.
Despite the lack of team success, McGrady’s rise into superstardom cements him as one of the best free-agent signings of the past 25 years, according to CBS Sports.
"Few players have ever been cooler than Orlando Magic era Tracy McGrady," CBS Sports wrote. "No, those Magic teams never went anywhere in the playoffs, but I don't care. T-Mac on the Magic was special and there was a time where the argument about T-Mac vs. Kobe was very real."
"McGrady won Most Improved Player in 2001 as he transitioned from sixth man in Toronto to being the man in Orlando," the article added. "Twice leading the NBA in scoring with the Magic (including a 32.1 points per game season in 2002-03). He made the All-NBA team all four years (twice on the First Team) and the McGrady stars Magic jersey is an all-timer. Honestly, this might be too low. "
Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Listed For Prestigious All-Time Honor
In the Magic’s brief franchise history, superstars have often come in the form of dominant big men like O’Neal, Howard, and now Paolo Banchero. But one wing stands apart as both one of Orlando’s greatest and one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers. McGrady wasn’t drafted by the Magic, but his arrival is still hailed as one of the greatest free-agent signings in NBA history. He didn’t deliver a Finals appearance like some of Orlando’s other stars, yet his scoring feats place him among the most electrifying and prolific players the league has ever seen.
When the Magic signed McGrady to a seven-year, $92.8 million deal in 2000, it was seen as a gamble. In three seasons with the Toronto Raptors, McGrady averaged just 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds, with no major accolades beyond being a Sixth Man of the Year finalist. The risk, however, quickly transformed into one of the greatest rewards in franchise history, as McGrady blossomed into an MVP-caliber star in Orlando.
CBS Sports recently ranked McGrady No. 21 on its list of the top 25 players of the 21st century, highlighting his unmatched ability to take over games on any given night.
