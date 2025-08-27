Magic Legend Dwight Howard Edges Out Anthony Davis All-Time For One Reason
Despite the Orlando Magic’s relatively short history as a franchise, the number of superstar players to wear the uniform is surprising. Yet in recent memory, one name stands above the rest and arguably had the greatest prime in team history. Dwight Howard changed the trajectory of the franchise in 2004 after being drafted No. 1. Just days later, Magic legend Tracy McGrady requested a trade, effectively handing the keys to the city to Howard.
Howard quickly developed into one of the best centers of the modern NBA. Though he fell short of a championship, he carried the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals. They fell 4–1 to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in a series featuring several tight finishes. Across 23 playoff gamesHoward averaged 20.3 points, 15.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, cementing his status as one of the league’s most dominant players.
Despite lacking a cemented co-superstar like McGrady to chase an NBA title, the Hall of Famer's prime included three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards the only player in history to achieve the feat.
CBS Sports recently ranked Howard No. 18 on its list of the top 25 NBA players of the 21st century. He placed just ahead of NBA champion Anthony Davis at No. 19, citing his remarkable streak of Defensive Player of the Year awards.
"It's easy to forget because of the lackluster conclusion to his career and his jovial personality," the article wrote. "Prime Dwight Howard was a PROBLEM. In five seasons from 2007-2012, he averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game on 59% shooting while winning three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards. His combination of size and athleticism might be the most impressive in league history, putting him on par -- physically, at least -- with the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain."
"Howard was basically the ideal version of a versatile," the article added. "Rim-running, shot-blocking center -- a skill set which virtually every NBA team is still hunting -- and he simplified his game while winning a title with the Lakers in 2020. His lasting legacy likely will be his beaming smile and his unforgettable Dunk Contest performances, but Howard is undeniably one of the most dominant big men of the century."
