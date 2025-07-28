Magic In Danger Of Losing Key Contributor Amid Growing Costs
With almost every successful transaction the Orlando Magic have achieved this offseason, a sacrifice has been made. Now, the organization may be under pressure to make another one.
The decision to trade for Desmond Bane and give Paolo Banchero a max extension was essentially non-negotiable for a team aiming to contend for a title. However, paying big money for big-time players is putting Orlando far enough into the tax to shed salary on other parts of the roster.
Unfortunately for the Magic, it may mean parting ways with big man Goga Bitadze. Recently, Bleacher Report listed Bitadze as the next man out for Orlando.
“The Orlando Magic are just far enough into the tax that they're almost assuredly going to shed salary to elude it. Now is not the time for them to start the repeater clock. It'll be unavoidable next season when Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are making a combined $155 million.”
“Goga Bitadze's $8.3 million salary will be a staple in tax-ducking hypotheticals. It can easily fit into the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception or a handful of traded-player exceptions, and he's serviceable enough that teams won't want compensation for taking on his contract.”
There is a risk in parting ways with Bitadze. Last season, the 26-year-old played a key role in the rotation after Moritz Wagner tore his ACL.
Bitadze appeared in 70 games while logging 42 starts. He also averaged 7.2 points and 1.4 blocks, all career highs.
The idea of moving on from Bitadze makes financial sense, but poses a risk nonetheless.
