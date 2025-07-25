NBA Insider Defends Magic’s Paolo Banchero Against Biggest Criticism
After signing Paolo Banchero to a five-year max contract extension worth $239 million, the Orlando Magic made it clear he’s their franchise cornerstone. Expected to lead a future Finals run after an aggressive offseason. Banchero has led the team in scoring each of his three seasons, averaging 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Last season, poor spacing and limited playmaking forced him to carry the scoring load resulting in a high shot volume dragging down his efficiency. This began a debate on whether Banchero deserved a supermax deal with max incentives and a player option.
While ranking teams in the Eastern Conference, Zach Lowe recently defended Banchero against criticism claiming he's not a superstar.
"There's a lot of hammering about the Banchero max contract," Lowe said. "Which has the escalators to 30 percent that Chet Holmgren didn't get. I don't love the player option when you get everything. I heard a lot of like, well, Paolo is inefficient, shoots a lot of mid-range jumpers, he's not a number one guy. How are you paying him like a number one guy? Is he ever going to be a number one guy? I don't know what you all are seeing. This dude is ******* awesome, and I am more than okay paying him a max. I would actually probably lean toward there's a season in there where he cracks [First Team All-NBA]."
Banchero proved his value in the first-round series against the Boston Celtics averaging 29.4 points while shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range. With improved spacing and shooting, his efficiency could rise separating him as one of the league’s elite scorers.
"I watched this dude in the playoffs against the elite defenses with nothing around him," Lowe added. "No shooting, no help, almost nothing reliable. He just shows up and makes a fair share of really hard mid-range jump shots. Does he take too many of those? Sure, he's also showing me he's a good passer. He's a good playmaker on the move as a screener. I think the more talent around him, the more he'll tap into those parts of his game. There'll be three or four mid-range shots that are transitioned into better shots at the rim, threes, passes, all of that. Give me all the Banchero stock."
