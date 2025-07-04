Magic Make Signings Of Draft Picks Jase Richardson, Noah Penda Official
In consecutive days, the Orlando Magic have signed guard Jase Richardson and forward Noah Penda.
The team announced the signing of Richardson on Thursday, but did not provide contract details. Less than 24 hours later, Orlando announced its signing of Noah Penda.
According to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, the Magic used the second-round exception to sign Penda. Moreover, his contract includes two guaranteed years. The third year is non-guaranteed, and the fourth is a team option.
Orlando took Richardson with the 25th pick in the draft. Subsequently, the front office traded several second-round selections to the Boston Celtics to acquire the No. 32 pick to draft Penda.
The additions of Richardson and Penda address multiple needs for the Magic. Richardson's ability to hit shots from the perimeter (41.2 percent last season) and his knack as an on-ball defender will give the roster a much-needed shooting boost while adhering to the core defensive philosophy.
A native of Paris, France, Penda is a proven winner who will bring both intangibles and mechanics to Central Florida. In 2024, the 6-foot-8 forward helped France win the FIBA U20 gold medal. Penda's ability to create his shot or find teammates while providing a quality defensive presence will fit Orlando's mold.
Richardson and Penda will make their debuts in the NBA Summer League on July 10 when the Magic face the Sacramento Kings. Richardson will wear No. 11, and Penda will wear No. 93.
More Magic Stories
Magic Sign Ex-Teammate of Jase Richardson To Summer League Roster
Orlando Magic Make Key Coaching Acquisition Amid Free Agency
Orlando Magic See Title Chances Rise After Big Free Agent Acquisition