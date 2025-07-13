Magic Predicted To Add $68 Million L.A. Guard In Trade Sending Out Streaky Forward
Perimeter shooting was the Orlando Magic's biggest issue last season, as even their star forward tandem of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner struggled from the arc.
This is why Orlando's front office acquired Desmond Bane, who is widely regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. However, it's hard to imagine a single player has the ability to solve a team-wide problem.
Atlanta Hawks On SI predicts the Magic could further improve their shooting from the outside in a trade with the Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. The full proposed details are as follows:
Hawks Receive: Cam Christie
Clippers Receive: Jonathan Isaac, 2026 2nd round pick (via ORL), and a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Magic Receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic
The move makes sense because the Magic could use another shooter, especially with them having other plans for Bane outside of scoring. Coach Jamahl Mosley said they also are hopeful of using Bane as a facilitor.
"I talked to Des' college coach [TCU's Jamie Dixon]," Mosley said on ESPN Saturday. "He played point some in college so when he got the ball in his hands in Memphis when Ja was out, he was able to control that offense and understand what he needed to do. The biggest part for our guys is you want decision-makers. You want guys who can make the right play at the right time for their teams. When you have that point guard mentality, you're able to get others involved in the right way."
