Former Magic Guard Cole Anthony Intends To Sign With East Contender After Buyout Creates Fresh Opportunity
Cole Anthony spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Orlando Magic but will spend 2026 playing for one of their biggest competitors.
Anthony was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in the blockbuster trade that landed guard Desmond Bane in Orlando. However, the 25-year-old won't ever suit up for the Grizzlies, as ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news he is agreeing to a contract buyout with Memphis and reportedly signing with the Milwaukee Bucks.
"Cole Anthony has agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies finalized the buyout with Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips of Excel Sports for Anthony's new opportunity," Charania posted to his X account.
The Bucks shockingly parted ways with veteran All-Star guard Damian Lillard earlier this offseason to sign ex-Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. This move makes a ton of sense for Anthony and Milwaukee, as the former will have a substantial role on a championship contender while the Bucks fill a hole in their roster.
Although Anthony has the ability to contribute on defense with his tenacity, his services are much more valued on offense. He continues to struggle with efficiency but managed to average 16.3 points in 2022 when he played 31.7 minutes per game.
Since then, Anthony has only seen his role in Orlando decrease, which is why he likely sees teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Bucks as a fresh start.
MORE ORLANDO MAGIC NEWS
Orlando Magic Land Among Highest Ranked Teams In Eastern Conference
Magic Ownership Recognized For Full Commitment To Winning
Orlando Magic's Jeff Weltman Perfectly Executed His Critical Offseason Plan