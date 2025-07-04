Magic Rookie Jase Richardson In Awe After Signing New Contract
On Thursday, Orlando Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson made his childhood dream official.
The Magic signed Richardson to his rookie-scale contract, solidifying his place within the organization. Richardson was gifted a special pen to sign the deal. With a smile on his face, the 19-year-old said the moment didn't feel real.
"You always grow up, you want to do this," Richardson said. "And, you know, just feels like a dream come true, honestly."
"I've been dreaming about this since I was four. And, you know, it's a super exciting feeling. I mean, the past week, I still haven't been able to sleep because it just still doesn't feel real to me that I got drafted into the NBA."
Richardson's strong play at Michigan State put him on Orlando's radar, with Jeff Weltman recently revealing the desire of the front office to take Richardson with the 16th pick. However, Orlando relinquished the pick in the trade for Desmond Bane.
"I think probably, once we get to the Summer League, that's just when it's just really going to start feeling real," Richardson added.
It's a full-circle moment for the Richardson family. Jason Richardson played for the Magic from 2010 to 2012, accumulating 109 regular-season starts. Now, his son will suit up for the same organization.
Richardson will make his Magic debut on July 10 when Orlando kicks off the Summer League against the Sacramento Kings.
