Magic Rookie Noah Penda Points Out Flaws In Summer League Debut

The Summer League is the first proving ground for the NBA's young prospects to show they can compete on the next level. For one Orlando Magic rookie, it's a chance to improve his game.

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The first Orlando Magic Summer League game is in the books after Orlando lost to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, 84-81. In the contest, Magic fans and NBA enthusiasts alike were able to get a glimpse of French prospect Noah Penda.

For Penda, it was a great learning experience.

"It was actually pretty great, even if we lost," Penda said after the game. "I was able to learn some new rules, just being able to play a high-level game, high-intensity like that just feels really nice."

In 26 minutes as a starter, Penda scored eight points on 4-9 shooting with four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Additionally, he was a plus-four on the court.

"It was a good way to learn for the first game, and we show good signs for the future."

The Magic selected Penda with the No. 32 pick in the NBA Draft after trading several second-rounders to the Boston Celtics. During his time with Le Mans Sarthe Basket in the LNB Élite, Penda became known as a lengthy two-way forward.

After his first taste of NBA action and jitters, the 20-year-old native of Paris is aiming to improve.

"Gotta do better, honestly," Penda said. "I know what I'm capable of. Just maybe a little excitement for the beginning had me a little bit tight sometimes. But yeah, I think the second game will be better. The most important thing is to keep improving."

"I know my abilities to be a sponge on the court, so improvement is going to be the big thing."

