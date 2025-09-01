Magic's Jalen Suggs Boldly Predicted In Running For Top Defensive Honor
The Orlando Magic are projected to make one of the biggest leaps in the NBA this season with the additions of Desmond Bane and a fully healthy starting lineup. Pairing Bane with Jalen Suggs gives the Magic one of the league’s best defensive backcourts, complementing the frontcourt scoring punch of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
While Banchero and Wagner are expected to carry much of the offensive load, the backcourt will be key in spacing the floor and embodying coach Jamahl Mosley’s defensive-minded, gritty approach. Suggs, already established as the team’s defensive playmaker, will again set the tone with his physical on-ball defense and sharp off-ball instincts. If he stays healthy, he has the potential to elevate his impact to a new level. Possibly even entering the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.
Suggs was playing at an All-Defensive Team level during a career year before a season-ending injury limited him to 30 games. Despite battling injuries throughout his career, Suggs has said he won’t change his physical style of play, calling it his identity. If he can stay healthy, a Defensive Player of the Year future isn’t out of the question.
Bleacher Report recently released its favorites, sleepers and wild cards for the NBA’s major regular-season awards, listing Suggs as the top wild card for Defensive Player of the Year. This will come just two seasons after he earned All-Defensive Second Team honors.
"Only three perimeter players have picked up a Defensive Player of the Year victory since 2000: Metta World Peace, Kawhi Leonard (twice) and Marcus Smart," Bleacher Report wrote. "Suggs' intensity is cut from the same mold, and the Magic now have just enough national TV exposure for people to take notice of their top-five defense."
One Key Reason The Magic Are Betting Big On Rising Star Jalen Suggs
After a strong offseason highlighted by key acquisitions to support Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs, the Magic have their sights set on a championship run. Building a reliable core four and strengthening the bench are critical steps, but the Magic’s Finals hopes may ultimately hinge on Suggs staying healthy.
Since being drafted No. 5 in 2021, Suggs has played more than 70 games in a season just once. But in 2023–24, he helped lead the Magic to their best record since 2010. During his breakout year, Suggs averaged 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. His impact earned him NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors and placed him among the top 10 finalists for Defensive Player of the Year.
Last season, Suggs was on pace for his best year yet, averaging a career-high 16.2 points and 1.5 steals. But his physical, gritty playing style led to a knee injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery.
Despite the impactful offseason additions, Suggs remains a vital piece as the backcourt’s defensive anchor and primary playmaker when Banchero and Wagner play off the ball.
