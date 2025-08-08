Magic’s Franz Wagner Controversially At Bottom Of Esteemed 2021 Draft Class
After a rollercoaster of a season with high expectations leading up into it, the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner ready to lead alongside the addition of a three-and-D wing it took a turn for the worst and they could never find consistency after their three main stars suffered injuries at different points in the season leading to them finishing 41-41 and getting elimnated in the first round to the Boston Celtics. After an aggressive offseason, they are prepared to enter championship contention led by their two leading scorers, and despite Banchero being the marked leader of this team, Wagner's success and health is critical to their expected postseason run.
Drafted No. 8 in 2021, three spots behind his co-star Jalen Suggs and joining his brother Moe Wagner. Wagner has developed into not only the Magic’s secondary ball-handler behind Banchero but also one of the league’s top two-way players. As a rookie, he averaged 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds, finishing as a top-five finalist for Rookie of the Year behind winner Scottie Barnes. Since then, Wagner has steadily improved both statistically and within the Magic’s system, culminating in averaging 20.5 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 31.4 percent from three since his rookie season. Still seeking his first All-Star selection, Wagner aims to raise his three-point percentage while continuing to run the offense as a primary option.
Still waiting for his first major individual accolade, Wagner ranks fifth among players from the 2021 draft class behind Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes and Alperen Sengun according to NBA Draft on SI.
"Rounding out the top-five is Magic forward Franz Wagner," the article wrote. "Who’s been a scoring machine for the team alongside No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero. Last season, he scored a blistering 24.2 points per game, tacking on 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in all-around effort. With Desmond Bane now signed on, Wagner should continue to help the Magic as they push to win the East in the next few seasons."
