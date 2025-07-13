Magic's Desmond Bane Trade Ranked Among Best Moves This Offseason
From locking in Paolo Banchero with a max extension to overhauling the coaching staff, the Orlando Magic made major moves this offseason. Still, the headline deal was the blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane, one of the most praised acquisitions of the summer.
The move initially sparked controversy due to the steep price. The deal included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a pick swap. Many viewed it as an overpay, especially since Bane has yet to earn an All-Star selection. But as a two-way, three-point threat, Bane fits seamlessly into the Magic’s offense. If the fit works as planned, most of those first-round picks will land late in the draft. While Orlando did part with future draft capital, its young core leaves little need for additional developmental talent.
Bane was ranked the No. 2 acquisition of the offseason by CBS Sports, which highlighted how well he complements Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as a perimeter shooter when they attack the rim.
"When you give up four first-round picks and two rotation players for dude who's never made an All-Star team, you better know what you're doing," the article wrote. "Luckily, I think Orlando knows what it's doing here. Bane is perfect as the scoring and shooting punch Orlando desperately needs. He's not a classic point guard, but he can create and now when Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner drive they actually have a real knockdown threat to kick out to."
Bane won’t take over primary ball-handling duties, but he’ll serve as a facilitating spot-up option capable of initiating pick-and-rolls with the two forwards and finding his rhythm within the flow of the offense.
"Orlando's potential fringe-contender ascension isn't based only on what Bane does himself," the article added. "He frees up Banchero and Wagner to do with a true third threat to open up some of their driving lanes. Last year when they drove they were a near lock to shoot, even if it wasn't the best look, because there wasn't anyone to kick out to even if defenses sagged down. Now if the sag down off Bane's side, they'll get hurt. The scoring efficiency for both Banchero and Wagner should go up even if their outside shooting doesn't."
