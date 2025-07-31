One Key Reason The Magic Are Betting Big On Rising Star Jalen Suggs
After a strong offseason highlighted by key acquisitions to support Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, the Orlando Magic have their sights set on a championship run. Building a reliable core four and strengthening the bench are critical steps, but the Magic’s Finals hopes may ultimately hinge on Suggs staying healthy.
Since being drafted No. 5 in 2021, Suggs has played more than 70 games in a season just once. But in 2023–24, he helped lead the Magic to their best record since 2010. During his breakout year, Suggs averaged 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. His impact earned him NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors and placed him among the top 10 finalists for Defensive Player of the Year.
Last season, Suggs was on pace for his best year yet, averaging a career-high 16.2 points and 1.5 steals. But his physical, gritty playing style led to a knee injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery.
Despite the impactful offseason additions, Suggs remains a vital piece as the backcourt’s defensive anchor and primary playmaker when Banchero and Wagner play off the ball.
On a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show, NBA writer Howard Beck floated the idea of Tyus Jones starting at point guard, but Lowe pushed back as he emphasized Suggs’ impact on the offense.
"He can help off the bat," Lowe said. "They need an organizer badly, and I like that. I think you're just betting on Suggs having to stay healthy, which is always an if. He can be a secondary playmaker. Franz and Paolo continue to get better and better as passers, and Bane is just you add a moving shooter like that, and it just makes everything easier. It makes all the reads easier. Spaces open up, and they stay open longer, and they stay open wider. I just think you're betting on all that."
