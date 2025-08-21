Magic's Paolo Banchero Among The Heavyweights In NBA 2K Ratings
The next installment in the NBA 2K video game series is right around the corner, with 2K26 set to hit shelves on Sept. 5 (early access opens on Aug. 29). With just over two weeks to go until launch, the 2K team has compiled a list of its top 100 players in the game, with Orlando Magic forward cracking the top 25.
Banchero holds an 89-rating heading into release day, which is a drop from his final rating of 90 in 2K25. He sits just behind Dallas Mavericks All-Star point Guard Kyrie Irving (90 RTG) in the rankings and ahead of players such as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and James Harden.
The 2K Ratings website broke down the report behind Banchero’s rating.
“On NBA 2K26, the Current Version of Paolo Banchero has an Overall 2K Rating of 89 with a Shot-Creating 3-Level Threat Build,” it wrote. “He has a total of 20 Badges and 5 are Gold Level. The best aspect of Banchero's game on 2K is his Inside Scoring.”
“With an excellent 90 Layup Rating, he usually scores when he drives to the basket. In addition, his decent 79 Three-Point Shot Rating makes him a threat when left wide open behind the three-point line.”
At 22 years old, Banchero is rapidly ascending as one of the best young players in the league. The 2022 No. 1 pick has already accumulated accolades such as Rookie of the Year, an All-Star selection and an All-Rookie team selection.
Despite missing 36 games last season with an oblique injury, Banchero still produced career highs in scoring average (25.9 PPG) and rebounds (7.5 RPG). He ranked sixth in the postseason in scoring average and elevated his 3-point percentage from 32 percent to 44.4 percent.
At 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, Banchero’s hulking frame allows him to dismantle defenders physically. Magic fans participating in 2K26 will enjoy another season of monstrous dunks and sweet mid-range moves while using Banchero.
With an improved roster surrounding the young star, no one should be surprised if Banchero’s rating goes up quickly.
