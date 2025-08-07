The Magic Insider

Magic's Paolo Banchero Surprisingly Snubbed In Crucial Rankings

Paolo Banchero may be the face of the franchise for the Orlando Magic, but it doesn't mean he should have the ball in his hands in the final moments.

Don Strouble

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) attends to a cut on his head against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) attends to a cut on his head against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
When basketball fans think of the current Orlando Magic roster, Paolo Banchero is likely the first name to pop into their heads. Without a doubt, Banchero is the face of the franchise. However, no one should overlook Franz Wagner. In fact, he may be the more clutch player of the two.

Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of one player from every team who should take the last shot in a game, with Wagner as the favorite over his co-star.

Banchero Takes The Backseat

“Although leading the Orlando Magic with 25.9 points per game last season, Paolo Banchero has played second fiddle to Franz Wagner in the fourth quarter in all three years as teammates,” it wrote. “A strong argument should be made for the ball to be firmly placed in the All-Star power forward's hands, although history tells us Wagner is more often than not going to get the last shot.”

“The 23-year-old needs to improve his three-point shooting (28.9 percent over the last two seasons), although his handles and height give him the opportunity to get a shot off against any defensive coverage. We’ve seen him hit threes in some of the game's biggest moments as well.”

The Numbers

Last season, Wagner averaged 6.7 points in the fourth quarter. His scoring average in the final 12 minutes is good for first on his team and 10th in the league. Banchero fell just behind Wagner, averaging 6.1 points in the fourth.

In his fourth NBA season, Wagner averaged career-highs across the board. The 23-year-old posted 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists to go along with 1.3 steals.

Wagner also joined Banchero in the top 10 of postseason scoring averages, ranking No. 9 with 25.8 points despite being eliminated in a five-game first-round series by the Boston Celtics. 

Wagner’s ability to navigate the closing moments of a close-game situation at such a young age should be encouraging for Magic fans. His ability to create a shot and work through defenders will only improve in the coming years, with ample time to develop a perimeter game.

The addition of Desmond Bane will give Orlando another scoring option, but it will be no surprise if Wagner is the one with the ball in his hands with the game on the line.

