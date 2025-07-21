Magic Star Tracy McGrady Benefitted From Living With Five-Time NBA Champion
Imagine becoming rich and famous overnight as an 18-year-old high school basketball phenom. It sounds amazing, but it came with a colossal learning curve. Orlando Magic legend Tracy McGrady learned this the hard while living with Kobe Bryant as a young player for the Toronto Raptors.
McGrady had no problem admitting how lost he felt as a young man earning a lot of money doing what he loves. "In my earlier days, I never felt like I had it under control, ever," the 7-time All-Star said on the Carmelo Anthony podcast.
Luckily for McGrady, he had a very good NBA friend who was just a year older that also got drafted into the NBA as a high school phenom.
"I could pick up the phone and call Kobe, he's someone that I leaned on religiously at that time," McGrady said.
The relationship between the two teenagers blossomed beyond a phone call or two. The pair spent time together as children in Paris before ever stepping into the NBA. A decade later, McGrady moved into Kobe Bryant's home. The two-time scoring champ said Bryant helped in multiple ways.
"In that span of my rookie year 'til when I got to Orlando like that growth as a person and as a player, I've never seen anything like it," McGrady said. When asked what specifically he talked about often with the Lakers legend he said, "life, everything, I was living with him...it really got me through a lot and I'm not even talking about basketball, having money and having to deal with family and maneuvering through all of that."
It's hard to believe that an eventual Hall of Fame guard didn't properly work out before arriving to the NBA. Bryant helped McGrady on the court as well. "This is all a blank canvas for me and I'm trying to figure it out...how you approach games, how you workout, I didn't have any of this [knowledge], I didn't workout until I got to the pros!"
