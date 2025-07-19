Two-Time NBA Champ Believes Desmond Bane Is Missing Piece For Magic
The Orlando Magic's acquisition of Desmond Bane is one of the most overlooked trades this offseason. The main narrative was the franchise gave up too much, a package that included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four first-round picks. However, he may just provide exactly what the team needs to take the next leap.
Bane built the foundation of his young career as a three-point shooter, 41 percent throughout five seasons. He's also a tenacious defender, ball handler, and floor spacer.
In a recent episode of "The OGs" podcast, hosted by three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem and former Magic Mike Miller. They began with a segment discussing the offseason and brought up Bane.
Haslem first mentioned that the team was "one player away" from legitimate contenders. They had the stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, a great supporting cast, but needed to add someone who could provide them a massive boost. Haslem didn't admit Bane was the answer, but acknowledges that he can do great things for the Magic.
Miller responded with how the fifth-year veteran provides the same effect as Duncan Robinson, with the ability to create space for star players, which greatly impacts the game.
The former two-time champion proceeds to claim the Magic will win the Eastern Confernece.
Bane unlocks a new dynamic for the team with his efficient three-point shooting. Last season, they were among the worst in both percentage and makes.
As the Magic look to accomplish greatness next year, Bane will be a huge factor in how far they'll go.
