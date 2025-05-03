Mock Draft Has Orlando Magic Taking Talented Big East Freshman
The Orlando Magic are focused on the offseason after being eliminated from the playoffs.
Sights are now turned to the 16th pick in the NBA Draft to perhaps improve the roster.
The Magic may feel compelled to trade the pick, but may look to the draft to acquire some 3-point shooting help after being the worst team from distance this season at 31.7 percent.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley conducted a recent mock draft where the team selected UConn guard Liam McNeeley.
"At some point, Orlando needs to address its longstanding shooting deficiency, and a draft-night investment in McNeeley would be a step in that direction," Buckley wrote. "The 6'7" swingman is a natural net-shredder, and he offers enough handles and open-court finishing to picture him becoming more than a shooting specialist. Still, this feels like a safe selection (with some upside) for a team that needs exactly what he can provide."
McNeeley averaged 14.5 points in his lone collegiate season. While he shot just over 31 percent from distance, there's reason to believe McNeeley can improve his 3-point shooting at the next level.
The NBA Draft is set for June 25-26.
