NBA Champion Throws Shade At Victor Wembanyama In Wild Clip
After recently signing a five-year max deal with the potential to hit $287 million, Orlando Magic superstar forward Paolo Banchero demonstrated why he is one of the best in the league. The 22-year-old’s awe-inspiring talent is leading former Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague to make a big claim.
Following the news of Banchero’s extension, Teague took to his 520 Podcast to proclaim Banchero’s superiority over San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama.
“I’m taking him over Wemby, I’m taking P5 over Wemby,” Teague said.
Teague’s cohosts pushed back, but the former All-Star and NBA Champion doubled down.
“Right now, I’m taking him over Wemby, bro,” said Teague, who won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. “The reason I say he’s better than Wemby is because Wemby ain’t really done nothing. We just like Wemby because he’s a freak.”
“He’s a phenomenal player, but I’m just going to go with what I see.”
Considered to be the best prospect since LeBron James, Wembanyama has been good as advertised during his two seasons in the league. Like Banchero, Wembanyama is a Rookie of the Year Winner and an All-Star.
It looked like Wembanyama would win the Defensive Player of the Year award last season before a blood clot in his right shoulder sidelined him for the remainder of the season in February. Banchero also missed significant time due to a torn right oblique, but returned to post career-high scoring averages in the regular season and the playoffs.
With both Banchero and Wembanyama not yet in their prime, it’s clear the two superstars will compete for their spots among the greats for years to come.
