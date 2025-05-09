NBA Great Calls Years With Orlando Magic "Most Fun Time I Ever Had"
Former Orlando Magic guard Penny Hardaway has fond memories of his time with the organization.
The 53-year-old head coach of Memphis basketball recently praised his old squad while appearing on The OG's Show, which Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller host.
"When you look at our lineup, we have to be one of the teams that had the best roster that didn't win a championship," Hardaway said. "That team was special, man."
Hardaway's six seasons in Orlando included the organization's first trip to the NBA finals after conquering Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls and Reggie Miller's Indiana Pacers. That year, both Hardaway and Shaquille O'Neal were All-Stars. The lineup was complemented by three-time champion and fellow All-Star Horace Grant.
"The early years was just like rockstars. You know how it is in Orlando, Mike, they are unbelievable fans," Hardaway said.
"It was the most fun time I ever had in my career," he added. "Winning obviously cures all of that."
Hardaway spoke about the impact O'Neal had not only on the floor but off it as well.
"Being with Shaq, man, it was like being with a rockstar," Hardaway said. "Everywhere we went, it was like a huge party."
Miller, drafted by Orlando one season after Hardaway departed, was a fan.
"That was like, must-see TV for me," Miller said. "That Orlando Magic team with you and him, that [expletive] was so fun to watch, man."
Hardaway admitted it was a shame the team didn't remain intact.
"That was a crew, man, they put that team together," Hardaway said. "It was unfortunate that we didn't stay together."
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com