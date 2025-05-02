Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Encouraged By "Win Now" Comments
Paolo Banchero is encouraged by the direction the Orlando Magic is headed.
A goal to win could keep him in the organization for many years to come.
Banchero, on an expiring deal, is embracing any changes that could possibly motivate him to sign a contract extension with hopes of winning a title. The Magic are coming off a second straight early loss in the playoffs. This year, they fell to the defending champion Boston Celtics in the first round.
During exit interviews on Thursday, Banchero expressed openness to change that President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman shared, which includes offensive help. The Magic have plenty of options to add talent during free agency. It likely involves trading draft picks to add another superstar to complement the list of young players.
"It definitely excites me to hear that, we're trying to win," Banchero said. " I think that's always been the goal. But, you know, to hear him say it, I think, is good. Looking forward to whatever happens, at the end of the day. You know, we all want to win. So whatever is being done to contribute to winning more games and winning in the postseason. You know, I'm all for it."
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Could Add Consistent 20-Point Scorer
Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Ready For A "Win-Now" Mindset
Pursuing Ja Morant May Not Be Worth Risk For Orlando Magic
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com