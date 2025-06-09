NBA Salary Cap Expert Breaks Down Crucial Offseason For Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are ready to act on a "win-now" mentality this summer. However, the task at hand is easier said than done. The front office will not implement the desired upgrades without making some sacrifices first. Luckily, the organization controls the fate of each of its free agents while also boasting two first-round draft picks. NBA salary cap expert Keith Smith says the Orlando Magic need to make a move this offseason or risk getting stuck in the process.
"It’s safe to say that Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs aren’t going anywhere. Those are the players Orlando will be adding around this summer. Anyone else needs to be on the table in the right deal, and likely will be," Smith wrote. "The Magic can’t afford to be too precious with their own guys. That’s how teams get stuck when they go from rebuilding to playoff team to contender. Orlando can continue to be a playoff team without making any changes. If they want to be contenders, they’re going to have to move some of their drafted-and-developed players."
New contracts for Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are about to kick in, and Banchero is in the final year of a rookie deal before signing a max extension. With payroll rapidly increasing, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has to make a move.
"This team is ready for more. Banchero and Wagner proved they are ready to pull Orlando up another level, if they have the right pieces around them," Smith added. "This summer is the Magic’s best, and last for a bit, chance to add those right pieces. Jeff Weltman said himself that it’s time to make win-now moves. Now it’s up to him to make them."
