Orlando Magic Attempted Trade For Highly Pursued Free Agent At Deadline
A few days ago, NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Orlando Magic were among those interested in unrestricted free agent Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
But according to new reports, this pursuit of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard started way earlier. Despite being quiet at the trade deadline, the Magic attempted to trade for Alexander-Walker, according to HoopsHype senior insider Michael Scotto.
"Thus, having to pay Randle and Reid has many teams across the league with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception licking their chops to make a run at Alexander-Walker," Scotto wrote. "Including the Orlando Magic, who made a run at trying to acquire him before the trade deadline, HoopsHype has learned."
The veteran guard averaged 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds last season, shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. He was among the top five finalists for the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year.
His free agency value boosted after appearing in all 82 games the last two seasons and delivering strong playoff performances. After earning $4.3 million last season, he could receive the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception, worth $14.1 million. With its lackluster backcourt, Orlando needs a durable offensive guard.
"Various executives around the league who spoke with HoopsHype are projecting Alexander-Walker, 26, to garner the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception or close to it in free agency," Scotto wrote. "Therefore, there’s a consistent belief from executives around the league that Minnesota won’t be able to ultimately keep the trio of Randle, Reid, and Alexander-Walker unless they get creative."
