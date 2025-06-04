Orlando Magic Can't Afford To Repeat This Crucial Mistake In Free Agency
Entering a crucial offseason, the Orlando Magic must improve their offensive production. With two first-round picks and several team-option contracts, they have the resources to trade for playmaking and shot creation. The challenge is clearing cap space without sacrificing major depth to attack the trade market.
Last year, they settled only bringing in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to address shooting. Without a playmaking guard, spacing was a struggle. He averaged just 8.7 points, a career-low since his rookie season.
After another season of offensive struggles, Bleacher Report recently noted the Magic must avoid repeating last summer’s neglect and commit to improving.
"Poaching Caldwell-Pope from the Denver Nuggets at the start of 2024 free agency seemed to preempt a big, aggressive summer from the Orlando Magic. It didn't," the article wrote. "Orlando again looked at its numerous offensive holes and decided "Nah, we're set here." It was a mistake. The Magic offense remains bottom-of-the-barrel, and time missed by Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner isn't the only reason why. They need more shooting, more overall shot-making and a floor general to lower some of the burden on Banchero and Wagner."
With contract extensions setting in, surrounding their core with a playmaker could be difficult. Swapping defense for offense may be the simplest solution.
"Upgrades may not come easy," the article said. "Next year's payroll is well into the tax if the Magic bring back everyone. Their collection of team options and non-guarantees will allow them to duck it, but it will come at the expense of depth and won't leave them far enough below the line to access the bigger mid-level exception of $14.1 million. This isn't cover for Orlando to stand pat. Navigating the transaction game may be difficult now, but it will only get harder once Banchero's inevitable extension kicks in next year.The Magic need to strike on the trade market while doing so remains relatively uncomplicated—and like they mean it."
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Star References Christmas About Pinstripe Jerseys
Orlando Magic Pay Homage To Roots With New Logo, Jerseys