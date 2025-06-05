Proposed Trade Sends $203 Million Guard To Orlando Magic From Rebuilding Team
It’s no secret the Orlando Magic need a playmaking, shot-creating guard. After finishing with the second-fewest field goal attempts last season, adding a high-volume shooter to the backcourt is a must. Bleacher Report recently suggested a trade for LaMelo Ball.
The Hornets receive Jalen Suggs, Jett Howard and the No. 16 pick in exchange for Ball.
"Ball is on the list of players in this article who aren't likely to be moved this summer," the article said. "But HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that multiple executives are "monitoring" his availability. If he does indeed hit the market, he's another solid option for the offensively challenged Magic. And he almost certainly wouldn't cost as much as Young. His playmaking would help Orlando, but the bigger boost he could provide may be on the shooting front. His three-point percentage plummeted to 33.9 in 2024-25, but getting up more than 10 per game would change the geometry of the floor for the Magic."
He averaged a career-high 22.5 points on 34 percent from three-point range. But durability is a concern, just appearing in 75 games once through five seasons.
Although shooting is a priority, he may not be the best fit as a ball-dominant guard. With a 34.2 usage rate, valuable possessions could be taken from Paolo Banchero.
Despite the concerns, his 6-foot-7 frame provides an advantage on a defensive-oriented team.
"The three-point volume that comes with Ball commands attention outside the line," the article wrote. "That would widen driving lanes for Wagner and Banchero. He wouldn't be as tricky to cover for defensively as Young, either. Of course, Ball no lockdown defender, but his 7'1" wingspan makes him an easier addition to Orlando's long, malleable defense."
