NBA Senior Analyst Predicts Orlando Magic Will Use Draft To Address Shooting Woes

Don Strouble

Dec 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic will soon look to the NBA Draft to add another piece of the puzzle to a promising young core. With two first-round picks, the organization has the luxury of expanding its search to find the right fit. Under president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman, the team prioritizes size in its prospects. This draft may not be any different.

In a recent mock draft, NBA senior analyst Kevin O'Connor has Orlando selecting Saint Jospeh's forward Rasheer Fleming with the 25th pick.

"Here’s another shooter for the Magic. Fleming is a hustler who drains spot-up jumpers and brings energy on defense, swatting shots and snagging boards," O'Connor wrote. "He has some real warts as a ball-handler with a lack of experience against high-level competition, but this would matter less for an Orlando team that would place him in a defined role."

Fleming demonstrated significant improvement throughout three collegiate seasons. After averaging 5.8 points on 29.7% shooting as a freshman, the 6-foot-9 forward leaves Saint Joseph's averaging 14.7 points while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc.

Fleming's progression should intrigue the Magic. The Franchise is starving for perimeter scoring after finishing the season last in 3-point offense.

Placing Fleming in a catch-and-shoot role may benefit Orlando as he irons out the rest of his game. If the front office doesn't part with its picks in a trade to immediately improve the roster, then Fleming is a solid option at No.25.

