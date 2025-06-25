Cooper Flagg Set To Join Paolo Banchero In Rare Company At NBA Draft
Cooper Flagg and Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero have a lot in common. They both played at Duke and are No. 1 picks in the NBA draft. Banchero was the first player chosen in 2022 while Flagg is expected to hear his name called tonight by the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden.
“He’s going to be next level because they’re not going to ask as much of him because of the (Mavericks) players that are surrounding him,” ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said on "Get Up. "I mean, when they get healthy … he’s playing with Kyrie Irving, All-Star, Klay Thompson, All-Star. He’s got other guys around him, so all of a sudden, the best of Cooper Flagg is his versatility … His ability to make plays … you can actually run your offense through him. He can post up, he can play off the perimeter. ... And I didn’t even mention his defensive range because his 7-2 wingspan, his defensive range is ridiculous.”
Flagg becomes the sixth Duke player taken No. 1, joining Elton Brand, Jay Williams, Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving and Art Heyman. Even LeBron James is on the Flagg bandwagon.
"I personally think that he wants to be great," James said on his Mind The Game podcast this week. "He had a hell of a year at Duke. A guy that can do so many different things out on the floor. Can play with the ball, can play without the ball. His jump shot is going to continue to get better. Super athletic, quick second jump."
