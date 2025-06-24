Orlando Magic Linked to 10-Year Veteran in Free Agency
The Orlando Magic are less than a week away from the start of free agency, and they should be looking to sign another guard.
After trading Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Desmond Bane earlier this month, the Magic are in need of a veteran guard that can come off the bench.
Bleacher Report predicts the Magic is able to sign Phoenix Suns point guard Tyus Jones.
"Coming off a season in which he played on the veteran's minimum for the sad-sack Phoenix Suns, the 29-year-old will be looking for a raise. Orlando can afford to give him," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Declining Mo Wagner's $11 million team option would leave the Magic with enough room under the first apron to use all or part of the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception ($14.1 million). That should be more than enough to bring Jones' assist-to-turnover heroics to the Sunshine State."
Jones, 29, averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Suns last season. He has become a bit of a journeyman in the NBA, playing for three teams in the past three years.
One of those stops was with the Memphis Grizzlies, so there is familiarity there between him and Bane.
On top of that, there is a Duke connection between him, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. as well as a hometown link with Jalen Suggs, who is also from Minnesota.
Free agency begins Monday at 6 p.m. ET.
