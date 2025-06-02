New Mock Draft Pairs Son Of Ex-Orlando Magic Guard With Paolo Banchero
As owners of two first-round picks, the Orlando Magic have a chance to improve the roster through the upcoming NBA Draft. Speculation and rumors have tied the organization to various prospects for several weeks, with multiple names recurring in mock drafts. One such player is Michigan State guard Jase Richardson.
Recently, SI.com pinned Richardson to Orlando.
"While Richardson isn’t toolsy or especially explosive, he is a hyper-efficient scorer who could carve out a role on a Magic team that needs an offensive boost," it wrote. "He earned some lottery buzz late in the college season but now looks like a safer bet to go in the teens."
A four-star recruit and the son of former Orlando Magic player Jason Richardson, the 19-year-old played one season in a Spartans uniform before declaring for the draft. In 32 games, Richardson averaged 12.5 points.
Although Richardson was a one-and-done player at the collegiate level, he learned a great deal and grew significantly.
"Credit to coach [Tom] Izzo, you know he really taught me a lot of things," Richardson said. "I think my IQ really grew with him; just him teaching me everything I needed to know."
"I think I became a better three-level scorer. I can score at all three levels; facilitate for my teammates," Richardson added. "I'm a solid on-ball defender."
Height became an issue at the combine when Richardson measured six feet and a half without shoes, a concerning and surprising development.
However, Richardson is confident his playing ability will make up for being a more undersized guard.
"Just by doing all the little things, you know, rebounding, hustling, being a team player," Richardson said. "Just doing things like that."
