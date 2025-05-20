New Mock Draft Projects Orlando Magic Selecting International Prospect
The Orlando Magic know they need to improve their supporting cast around Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to contend for a championship. While shot creation and playmaking remain top priorities, they could also address athleticism by drafting overseas prospect Hugo Gonzalez.
With his quickness and 6-foot-7 frame, the wing can guard multiple positions, instantly fitting into Orlando's defensive-minded identity.
Gonzalez, 19, averaged just 4.6 points in 13.5 minutes, raising concerns about his production while buried on the depth chart of a talented Real Madrid Baloncesto roster led by former Magic first-rounder Mario Hezonja.
He hasn't proven himself as a consistent three-point threat, making this a controversial pick. But at No. 25, he's flashed excellent playmaking and IQ, potentially justifying the risk.
NBA insider Jonathan Givony of ESPN recently projected the Magic to pick Gonzalez, noting that maintaining continuity and hitting on late first-round picks helps preserve the team’s future financial flexibility.
"It's unclear whether the front office will add two more rookies to what's already one of the youngest rosters in the NBA," Givony wrote. "Especially with few roster spots available. Still, hitting on these picks could have significant value projecting long term with the cost-controlled nature of rookie-scale contracts, especially in a deep draft like this."
He added Gonzalez's current circumstances are causing him to fall in the draft.
"Gonzalez has had difficulty gaining traction this season amid inconsistent playing time with Real Madrid," Givony said. "Hitting 29% of his 3-pointers. When given the opportunity, Gonzalez has shown his defensive intensity, feel for the game and explosiveness. He can guard multiple positions, and has shown glimpses of the passing prowess and winning qualities that made him a highly regarded prospect at a young age. His difficult team context and the fact that he might not be able to travel to the United States for private workouts might cause him to be under-drafted relative to the talent he displayed in previous settings, where he looked like a clear-cut lottery pick."
