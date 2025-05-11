Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Ranks Highly Among Most Untouchable Players
As the Orlando Magic look to improve this offseason, there is one player that is off-limits: Paolo Banchero.
The Magic are projected to offer Banchero a supermax contract this offseason and should decline any trade inquiries.
In a recent Bleacher Report video, analysts Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones Jr. created a tier list ranking untouchable players under 25.
Banchero's situation and potential make a strong case for him being completely untouchable.
The hosts listed Banchero in tier two, meaning he could be traded for a top-three player in the league if the deal makes sense.
"We've got to give some love to Paolo Banchero," Duncan said. "Who is still on a rookie scale contract ... Orlando has struck gold with this guy. Back-to-back postseasons now where the jumper has also followed ... So a 6-foot-10 dude that can bully pretty much whoever's in front of him. You send a double team. He can make all the reads that you need him to. Not going to call him an elite defender, but someone with size that can hold up against multiple player types at the very least, and doesn't hurt you on that end. If he grabs a rebound, he can jump-start your transition, make the pass for you, and again, the jumper is the key for Paolo. In my opinion, if he has that going, there really isn't much you can do with him. Clear number one in Orlando. He's just an incredible talent."
After Jones Jr. commented Franz Wagner is more likely to be traded than Banchero, Duncan added Jalen Suggs has the most potential to be moved out of the three.
"Franz was someone that we considered putting on this list," Duncan explained. "I think for Orlando, we're just kind of zooming out. Their bit is we don't want to trade either one of these. If we want to make a star move, then let's talk about Jalen Suggs. Maybe they don't want to do that, but he would probably be the most movable piece to get a legitimate star in the building. But I think if we're going between, if we have to choose between Paolo and Franz, I think Paolo is the one that's safer between the two."
