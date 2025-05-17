"Underrated" Player Among Top Three Guard Orlando Magic Draft Prospects
The Orlando Magic are speculated to add an offensive-minded guard this offseason to address the playmaking and shooting they severely this season. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman discussed adding proven offensive talent, but also has a history of building through the draft. With two first-round picks, there are three intriguing prospects to consider.
Egor Demin, Guard, BYU
Demin would physically fit right into the starting lineup at 6-foot-9 with a 6-10 wingspan. The freshman would provide Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner a true point guard to facilitate the offense and lessen their offensive load.
The biggest concern is his three-point shooting average at just 27.3 percent, the team's biggest weakness last season. In recent interviews, Demin mentioned he's focused on proving scouts he's an efficient shooter.
"The main question that’s scouts were questioning me is the shooting," Demin said. "It was a goal for me to shoot well. Show them that I’m a capable shooter. Yes, good for me that a lot of people who work in the front offices they understand that I am a capable shooter.”
Jase Richardson, Guard, Michigan State
The Big-Ten All-Freshman is a standout shot creator and three-point shooter, spacing the floor for any team.
The son of NBA star Jason Richardson averaged 41.2 percent from three-point range and was a key contributor to the team's run to the NCAA Elite Eight.
The biggest concern is Richardson measured at six feet, three inches shorter than originally listed. He makes up for it with a 6-6 wingspan.
Walter Clayton Jr., Guard, Florida
The NCAA tournament hero would address both the shooting and playmaking needs of Orlando.
The senior would bring immediate experience on the court and is day-one ready.
The sharpshooting guard averaged 18.3 points on 38.6 percent from the field and also expressed his playmaking is underrated.
“Most underrated," Clayton Jr. said. "I would probably say playmaking, I think I’m a pretty good playmaker, making passes. It could go up to another level with NBA spacing.”
