Latest Mock Draft Projects Orlando Magic Selecting Top Shooter In Draft
The Orlando Magic could address their need of offensive-minded guard in the NBA draft. Although they have two first-round selections, a recent mock draft projects Mark Sears to be picked with their final selection in the second round.
The senior guard was a key contributor to Alabama's run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, earning Men's Consensus First-Team All-America and First-Team All-SEC honors.
He averaged 18.6 points while shooting 34.5 percent from three-point range this season. At the NBA Combine, he hit 83 percent of his shots. He separated himself as one of the top shooters in the draft.
One of the biggest concerns is Sears measured just short of 5-foot-11 with a 6-2 wingspan. While he wouldn't fit the Magic's defensive identity, taking a chance at No. 57 could offer significant offensive upside.
The undersized guard can compete with top talent, tallying 19 points on 42.8 percent from three along with four assists and five rebounds during a Combine scrimmage.
Bleacher Report said the reward outweighs the risk taking Sears late in the draft.
"Mark Sears led all players in shooting drills at the combine before combining for 31 points and 11 assists in two scrimmages," Wasserman wrote. "Late in the second round, teams figure to see a gamble worth taking on an undersized scoring guard with Sears' production, shotmaking and toughness."
