Potential Orlando Magic First-Round Pick Displays Elite Athleticism At NBA Combine
The Orlando Magic have expressed desire to acquire playmakers on offense. Following strong NBA Combine performances, they could address needs through the draft. One player who has showcased flashes of offensive upside is standout Liam McNeeley.
The UConn forward has been linked to the Magic because of his versatile offensive skill set and ability to light it up from the arc.
In recent combine interviews, McNeeley shared he knows his impact from the three-point line is going to open up lots of offenses.
"My ability to shoot it is going to attract the defense to stay close and open up lanes," McNeeley said. "Then it's going to help me get driving lanes off the catch when they close out."
Along with his pure shooting form, McNeeley measured just shy of 6-foot-7, with a 6-8 and a half wingspan and 214.6 pounds. He expressed his athleticism is overlooked after having a strong performance during the physical drills.
"My athleticism," McNeeley stated. "I think I showed it here at the combine. I had a good vertical had a good shuttle drill. I'm just going to continue to show everybody that I'm pretty athletic."
McNeeley sustained a high ankle sprain during the season, which affected his overall performance. He added his competitiveness separates him from other top prospects.
"My competitiveness," McNeeley said. "I don't think a lot of guys have the level of competitiveness and intensity and heart that I have. I'm excited to show it … I was definitely playing through a lot of pain once I got back out on the court. I really couldn't stay away from that long. I hated missing those games that I missed, but happy to be back out there."
