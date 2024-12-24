Better Late than Ever, Magic Beat Celtics with Another Second-Half Surge
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tristan da Silva's late three was the perfect ending. The Orlando Magic had just beaten the Boston Celtics at their own game.
The defending NBA champions' winning formula is death by three-pointers. On a typical night, the Celtics attempt and make more threes than any other team.
But Orlando's defense has superpowers, such as finding ways to limit an opponent's best weapon. So when the Celtics attempted a season-low 32 threes and made only eight, the Magic jarred open a window for a 108-104 victory.
For the second consecutive game, Orlando overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half. da Silva, the Magic's No. 1 draft pick last summer, scored 18 points and that dagger three. Trevelin Queen, the 27-year-old basketball vagabond, made his first career start and scored 17 to go with three steals.
Their performances were two of several pleasant surprises. The Magic, the NBA's worst three-point shooting team by percentage, made 13 threes. The Celtics, the NBA's most careful team with the basketball, committed 19 turnovers. Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White had five turnovers each.
The Magic's win improved them to 19-12 this season.
Up Next
The Magic welcome the Miami Heat back to Kia Center on Thursday, Dec. 26. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center for the third matchup between the Florida rivals.
