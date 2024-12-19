Paolo Banchero Not Yet Taking Contact Seven Weeks After Torn Right Oblique Diagnosis
ORLANDO, Fla. – Seven weeks have passed since Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero tore his right oblique October 30 at Chicago.
So, what has the third-year pro been able to do as of late while he works toward a return?
“He’s been on the court, he’s been able to do ball-handling, he’s been able to do some jogging up and down," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said at the team's shootaround before Thursday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. "But he hasn’t been able to do contact yet."
Similar to Mosley's last update regarding how Banchero was progressing, the Magic's approach to his recovery remains relatively unchanged.
MORE: Banchero seen shooting at Saturday's practice for first time since injury
"It's constant," Mosley said of how the team evaluates Banchero. "With that, it just has to stay with a consistent level of how he responds to what he does the day before. I think that's been the most important piece for him, because these things – they are tricky. Being able to understand everybody's body responds differently, so just knowing what he's doing on a day-to-day basis and how responds the next day is going to be very important."
As the team wrapped its shootaround in preparation for Orlando's Thursday showdown with OKC (7 p.m., TNT), Banchero – sporting highlighter green shoes and an all-black outfit – spent time going through a series of light stretching movements with an exercise ball, under Magic director of strength and conditioning Todor Pandov's watchful eye.
After that, he then proceeded into AdventHealth Training Center's state-of-the-art weight room, where Pandov and Magic VP of player performance and wellness Arnie Kander put him through another series of body weight movements.
He's missing his 24th consecutive contest on Thursday. Not only does Banchero face the challenge of getting his conditioning back upon his eventual return, but he'll again need to feel comfortable doing certain movements and taking contact before he again sees the floor with Orlando.
Hence, those movements, while basic and monotonous, are just as important as anything else he does before again seeing the floor for game action.
"I think when you haven’t used a certain part of your body, I think being able to adjust to it is going to be very important," Mosley said. "I think that’s why we keep going back to how do they respond to whatever they’ve done that previous day. I think it’s very important to notice it, register it and understand how much you can push yourself at certain times.
"So he’ll just continue to respond to treatments as we go and just kind of feel how his energy is. A lot of it is going to come more toward conditioning in a lot of ways.”
With a two-month absence on the horizon, Banchero is certainly "antsy" to return, Mosley acknowledged. But as Orlando eagerly awaits his return on the court, the former No.1 pick's energy and inclusiveness hasn't wavered, the coach affirmed.
"His spirits have been great," Mosley said. "He understands that this is a process, and does he want to be on the court? Absolutely. Anybody that's been out for any number [or] period of time, whether that's a week or two weeks or seven weeks, you want to be on the floor with your guys. I think he's done a great job of responding to that, to staying engaged, to communicating and being in film sessions.
"Those little things that he's able to do and can control, he's doing a great job of it."
