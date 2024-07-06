BREAKING: First-Round Pick da Silva Signs Rookie Contract with Magic
ORLANDO – Tristan da Silva, the Orlando Magic's first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has signed his rookie contract, according to President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman.
The terms of the contract weren't disclosed.
Orlando traded away its second-round pick, so da Silva is the Magic's lone representative from this draft class. He is a much different prospect than fans had grown accustomed to in recent years.
Rather than target an underclassman with more perceived upside, the Magic front office selected a 23-year-old college senior with presumably more polish to his game. At Colorado last year, da Silva started averaged 16 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in roughly 34 minutes per game.
da Silva was a reliable outside shooter, making 39.5 percent of his 162 attempts from beyond the arc. He was a crucial part of Colorado’s Sweet 16 run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Magic fans will be able to see da Silva play alongside 2023 No. 11 overall pick Jett Howard when the team plays its first game of the Summer League season on July 12.
