BREAKING: Magic Trade No. 47 Overall Draft Pick to Pelicans
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic won't be making a pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Orlando traded the No. 47 overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for future pick swaps in 2030 and 2031, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With the pick, New Orleans took Kentucky Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves.
With the trade, Tristan da Silva is the only selection in Orlando's 2024 draft class. Da Silva played four seasons for Colorado and was a three-year starter, averaging 16 points per game and nearly shooting 40 percent from 3 in his senior season.
Da Silva's ability to shoot was one of many things that Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman found appealing in the 23-year-old prospect.
"Tristan is a very unique player," Weltman said on Wednesday. "He's exceptionally skilled. He's one of the highest-IQ players in this draft and maybe in a lot of drafts recently. His shooting will open the floor up, his skill level will create angles, he's great off the ball, and we had a lot of experience with him in our visits. We met with him in Chicago, we had a great visit here, and we're just very excited to add him to our team."
With the NBA Draft in the books, Orlando will now set its sights on free agency. Free agency begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
