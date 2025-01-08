COLUMN: Forget Shaq-Dwight Beef. This Magic Team Deserves Your Attention.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Less than a year ago, on Feb. 13, 2024, Shaquille O'Neal's jersey number became the first retired by the Orlando Magic. Dwight Howard, who is eligible this year for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, could one day have his No. 12 join Shaq's 32 in the Kia Center rafters.
In the franchise's 36 years, one could make the argument that the two giants are the Magic's greatest players of all time. They also seemingly want nothing to do with one another.
A decades-long beef between the two re-ignited on social media over the past couple of days. Howard appeared on a podcast and explained his efforts to reconcile their relationship, but then also pondered whether the two would need to "throw hands." That prompted O'Neal to respond, saying he "won't ever bring [Howard's] name up again," and the two had an exchange of replies to one another.
Which, to me, raises a couple questions: In 2025, why are we still doing this? And why should we care?
Full transparency: I'm 23 years old. There's plenty about the history of the Magic that I'm still eager to learn. But in reading about how this spat originated and how long it's carried on, that's enough, thanks.
What I've instead focused my energy on is this current Magic team, because what they're accomplishing right now is nothing short of remarkable.
They have played 38 games — 33 of them without All-Star forward Paolo Banchero and 13 without Franz Wagner, his frontcourt partner who was blossoming into an All-Star in his teammate's absence. A torn oblique is by no means a common basketball-related injury. Bizarrely, it struck the Magic's two best players.
Franz's brother Moe then tore his ACL after 30 games, ending a career year that was solidifying him as one of the NBA's best bench players. Even defensive star Jalen Suggs, who is as tough as they come and is no stranger to pushing through aches and pains, is currently out with a back issue.
Other Magic players have missed time, too. But somehow, Orlando keeps finding results.
Monday night in Madison Square Garden, the shorthanded Magic stunned a Knicks team they'd lost to three previous times for their 22nd win. That's a game better than the 21-17 mark they'd posted through 38 games of their breakthrough 2023-24 season, when those four aforementioned players were all available and led Orlando to an eventual 47-win season and the fifth seed in the East playoffs.
Back to this year and this band of magicians, they're fourth in the East — two games clear of the Milwaukee Bucks at the time of writing for the last grasp of home-court advantage. Orlando's usual supporting cast around its rising stars has become the feature act each night.
Despite their stars' absences, the Magic still have enough.
And now Banchero, who has missed more than two months, teased on Instagram Tuesday that his return could be coming soon. He even showed up fourth in the NBA's first returns of All-Star fan ballots, garnering more votes than Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, and the Philadelphia trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George or Tyrese Maxey.
Orlando's budding superstar belongs in the conversation with these household NBA names. Banchero was the Magic's No. 1 overall pick in 2022, like O'Neal in 1992 and Howard in 2004.
Since the "Dwightmare" in 2011, when Howard and Orlando divorced, the Magic hasn't had a player more important to their future than Banchero, who is 22.
That's not to diminish Franz or Suggs. The 23-year-olds were extended with big contracts last summer. Together, the Magic's trio projects to have one of the NBA's brightest futures.
Traditionally, small markets need stars to make noise in the national landscape. And while the Magic's best players are sidelined, the next men up are keeping the team intact — without complaint.
They score fewer points per game than every other NBA team, but they find a way to win games. While criticism of too much offense and homogenized playing styles dominate basketball discourse, the Magic engage in a 48-minute war every night. They're in your face on defense, willing to hustle and defend opponents into submission despite that league-low offense.
Expecting wins every night is unrealistic, but you can count on their fight. They're no pushover, and sometimes — whether it's in a late-game comeback or with a wire-to-wire stunner — they knock off Goliath. Ask the champion Celtics or Knicks for testimonies.
All respect to Shaq and Dwight. They've done more than enough to create a legacy within the Magic franchise — no matter where their relationship with the team or fan base currently stands.
But their issues with one another are old and tired. The Magic's twentysomething strivers, not that 20-year-old feud, are deserving of NBA fans' attention.
Because right now, those players are enough, and they'll soon be more than that. The Magic are one of the league's best stories this year.
