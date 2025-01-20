Denver Uses Second-Half Blitz to Hand Magic Third Straight Loss
ORLANDO, Fla. – After two road losses by a combined 56 points, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero described his team as "beat up" and ready to head home.
But with three-time NBA most valuable player Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets making their only visit, the reprieve wouldn't come Sunday night. The Nuggets used a 39-25 third quarter to run away from the Magic in a 113-100 victory.
The Magic are 23-21 after a third consecutive loss and 5-14 in games when the opponent scores 105 or more points.
Jokic flashed his usual easygoing control, posting a triple-double (20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, plus 14 rebounds and 10 assists) in three quarters. All five Denver starters scored in double figures.
Wendell Carter Jr. led six Magic double-digit scorers, posting a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double. In his first game against his former team, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 12.
In his fifth game back from injury, Paolo Banchero suffered through his worst night, scoring 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting.
Overall, the Magic's season-long struggle to shoot the ball again left them overmatched against a much better offense. Orlando forced 19 Denver turnovers but shot 36.9 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three.
Denver outscored the Magic in the paint 52-42, outrebounded Orlando 63-49, and made more free throws (26) on more attempts (31) than Orlando (12-of-16).
Up Next
The Magic head north for a one-off matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.
