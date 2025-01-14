Magic's Franz Wagner Expected to Get Positive Update to Injury Designation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is entering the "return to competition reconditioning" phase of his recovery from a torn right oblique injury, Magic on SI has learned.
The change in his injury designation will be reflected on the Magic's injury report for Wednesday night's game at the Milwaukee Bucks, the first of a two-game road trip. He will remain out, missing his 17th consecutive game after suffering the abdominal muscle tear on Dec. 6 at Philadelphia.
Speaking with reporters in the Magic's locker room on Jan. 5, Wagner confessed he was in "a weird spot" at the time. He'd surpassed the initial four-week period Orlando gave for a re-evaluation, and his body felt "pretty good." But, it was the first time in his career he'd miss extended time due to an injury in his otherwise durable career.
"Just kinda staying patient even though I feel really good," Wagner said that evening. "It's just mentally, a little weird that nothing hurts, but obviously, you know you can't go yet."
Through 25 games this season, Wagner is averaging career highs in points (24.4), rebounds (5.6), assists (5.7) and steals (1.7) per game. Orlando is 16-9 in games he's appeared in this season, and 20 of those contests came without his All-Star frontcourt teammate Paolo Banchero.
Banchero returned from a right oblique tear this past Friday evening, ending a more than 10-week absence that spanned 34 games. From change in designation (Dec. 27) to return to action (Jan. 10), his return to competition reconditioning phase lasted exactly two weeks or seven games.
Following his first game back, Banchero said he and Wagner have been in communication throughout each other's process of recovery, given the similarity of their otherwise unique injuries.
"He's doing a lot of the same stuff that I was doing in terms of steps of rehab," Banchero said Friday night. "I kind of know what that looks like, where he's at in his process, and you can tell he's starting to get that itch just to get back moving [and] get back in the fold.
"But he knows to stay patient. He's a pretty healthy guy and fast healer, so I'm sure he feels pretty good right now. Obviously, the training staff is doing a great job and he's going to take however much time he needs, and he'll be back."
Up Next
Orlando faces Milwaukee for the third matchup of a four-game season series Wednesday evening. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- ISAAC HAS BELIEF SEASON CAN TURN AROUND: Jonathan Isaac says the first half of the 2024-25 season has been "rough" on him. But Sunday's breakout against the Philadelphia 76ers was a good sign. CLICK HERE
- LATEST ON SUGGS, da SILVA, BITADZE AND MORE: As Orlando deals with a litany of injuries, here's the latest on several contributors' status from Jamahl Mosley on Sunday. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO'S RETURN, MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: The key moments that bulleted Paolo Banchero's return back to the floor. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO, WAGNER MAINTAIN TOP 10 IN ALL-STAR VOTING: Second returns for All-Star weekend fan voting revealed Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's status to be unchanged. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ'S PATIENCE PIVOTAL AS HE PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE: A little over four weeks after Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner tore his right oblique, he told locker room reporters that his status is "a weird spot" to be in: feeling better but knowing he must be patient in his recovery process. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.