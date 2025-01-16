Magic's Banchero, Wagner in Top 10 of Third All-Star Fan Vote Returns
On Thursday afternoon, the NBA released the third returns of 2025 NBA All-Star voting. Once again, Orlando Magic forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner placed in the top 10 for Eastern Conference forwards.
Banchero, the third-year pro who recently made his return from a 34-game absence because of a torn right oblique, maintains his fourth-place standing with 1,051,115 votes to his name.
Wagner, his fourth-year frontcourt running mate, dropped a spot to eighth with 450,432 total votes.
The top three remain unchanged as far as forwards – Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (3,489,956 votes, leading vote-getter) is first, Boston's Jayson Tatum (2,842,956 votes) is second and Karl-Anthony Towns (2,455,331 votes) is third.
After Banchero, Boston's Jaylen Brown has 933,090 votes in fifth, Cleveland's Evan Mobley (480,667 votes) continues his climb up to sixth, and Miami's Jimmy Butler (454,652 votes) is now seventh. Less than 5,000 votes separate Butler and Wagner for claim of seventh.
Behind Wagner, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (383,805 votes) is ninth and Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (344,361 votes) – a new name in the listing – rounds out the top 10.
The full returns for each conference is listed below:
Fan voting concludes on January 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Two more "3-for-1" days remain – Jan. 17 and Jan. 20 – which allows fans voting through their NBA ID to have their vote count for three votes rather than one.
All-Star starters will be announced on Jan. 23, and the reserves will be announced a week later on Jan. 30. TNT will broadcast both selection announcements.
MORE: How to vote for Orlando Magic players to make NBA All-Star game
Banchero has played eight games this season, averaging 27.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He's played three games since returning from a torn right oblique he suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago and missed 10 weeks with. He's seeking his second straight All-Star bid after becoming the ninth player in Magic franchise history to earn a selection last season.
Wagner has played 25 games this season, but he remains out due to return to competition reconditioning from a torn right abdominal muscle of his own. He's averaged 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in his action. An All-Star nomination would be the first of his career.
Previous Magic All-Stars
Nine Magic players have combined for 25 All-Star selections in the team's history (number of selections with team in parenthesis):
- Shaquille O'Neal (4x)
- Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway (4x)
- Grant Hill (2x)
- Tracy McGrady (3x)
- Dwight Howard (6x)
- Jameer Nelson (2009)
- Rashard Lewis (2009)
- Nikola Vucevic (2x)
- Paolo Banchero (2024)
